Dr. Salman Ghiasuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Ghiasuddin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Ghiasuddin works at
Locations
Newburyport Cardiovascular Assoc LLC7 Graf Rd, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-1110
Wentworth-douglass Hospital789 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 740-2503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salman Ghiasuddin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1467446120
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth/Tufts Uiniv Scho
- Services Hospital Lahore Pakistan
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiasuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiasuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiasuddin has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghiasuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghiasuddin speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiasuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiasuddin.
