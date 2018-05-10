Dr. Salman Butt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Butt, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Butt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Butt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Texas Comprehensive Cardiology4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 240, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 439-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butt?
great physician, caring easy to talk to. great office staff
About Dr. Salman Butt, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760664585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butt works at
Dr. Butt has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Butt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.