Dr. Salman Bandeali, MD
Dr. Salman Bandeali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Texas Heart & Vascular Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 1970, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 281-7784
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Bandeali is kind, patient and knowledgeable. He explained my mother's condition and listened to her keenly and answered both of our questions and concerns.
About Dr. Salman Bandeali, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
