Overview

Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hanover, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Ashruf works at Cosmetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center of Maryland in Hanover, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.