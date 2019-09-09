Overview

Dr. Salman Ashfaq, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Ashfaq works at Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA, Buford, GA, Lawrenceville, GA and Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.