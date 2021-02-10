Overview

Dr. Salman Alim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Alim works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants - Humble in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.