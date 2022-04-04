Dr. Salman Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Akhtar, MD
Dr. Salman Akhtar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Punjab University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Dr.Akhtar is simply phenomenal. Takes his time and listens to you and is genuinely caring.
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Services Hospital
- Punjab University
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
