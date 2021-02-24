Overview

Dr. Salman Ahmed, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll.



Dr. Ahmed works at Halifax Health Children's Medical Center in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.