Overview

Dr. Salman Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Covenant Cardiology Associates in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.