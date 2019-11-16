Overview

Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Jabbour works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

