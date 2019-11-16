See All Radiation Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Jabbour works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6302
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184707234
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salma Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jabbour works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jabbour’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

