Dr. Chaudhri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Dr. Chaudhri works at
Locations
Arlington Loudoun Pediatric Ophthalmology Pllc46161 Westlake Dr Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (571) 434-2927
- 2 1420 Beverly Rd Ste 110, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 378-2236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great Doctor and amazing Human being. We are extremely happy and satisfied. She is the Best child ophthahamologist in northern Virginia. My kids loves her .
About Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1962692236
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhri accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chaudhri has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.