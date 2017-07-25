See All Family Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Salma Akhter, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (25)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salma Akhter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Akhter works at BayCare Urgent Care in Tampa, FL with other offices in Valrico, FL and Riverview, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baycare Urgent Care LLC
    17512 Dona Michelle Dr Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 533-3494
    Baycare Urgent Care LLC
    2442 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL 33596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 586-8686
    Baycare Urgent Care-riverview
    10125 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 605-3200
    3340 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 559-1888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 25, 2017
    Dr Akhter is a great physician. Very thorough and competent. She has excellent rapport with her patients.
    Frackville, PA — Jul 25, 2017
    About Dr. Salma Akhter, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780640078
    Education & Certifications

    • Welling
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akhter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

