Dr. Sally Thomas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Thomas FP PLLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.