Dr. Sally Suliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sally Suliman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Suliman works at
Locations
Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4710
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Sally Suliman, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891041737
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
