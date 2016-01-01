Overview

Dr. Sally Suliman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Suliman works at Champaign Dental Group in Louisville, KY with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.