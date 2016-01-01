Dr. Sally Souders, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Souders, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sally Souders, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Souders works at
Locations
-
1
Afinia Dental Bridgetown6371 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 547-5753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souders?
About Dr. Sally Souders, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225418080
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souders accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Souders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Souders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souders works at
Dr. Souders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.