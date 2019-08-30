Overview

Dr. Sally Salter-Blackwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Salter-Blackwell works at Salter/Tapscott Sgcl Assc LLC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.