Overview

Dr. Sally Radovick, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Radovick works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.