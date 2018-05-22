Overview

Dr. Sally Kliphuis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Kliphuis works at Mercy Health Physician Partners in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.