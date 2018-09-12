Dr. Sally Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Horne, MD
Overview
Dr. Sally Horne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Horne works at
Locations
Erlanger Neurology979 E 3rd St Ste C830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9001
Erlanger Neurology1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Horne is a great doctor who cares about her patient. I was just recently diagnosed with MS and she showed great compassion when delivering the news. She took time to explain about MS, the course of treatment and what to expect. She educated me on the medication.
About Dr. Sally Horne, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215040381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horne works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
