Overview

Dr. Sally Grogono, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Grogono works at Central Texas OB/GYN, Austin TX in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.