Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sally Cooper, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Cooper, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Problem221 Hospital Dr Ne, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Directions (850) 833-9240
-
2
Okaloosa Co Public Health Unit810 E JAMES LEE BLVD, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 689-7808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Always happy and talks about everything going on medically and personally. Never had a bad experience. She will help in any way possible
About Dr. Sally Cooper, DO
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487646725
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.