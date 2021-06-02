Dr. Sally Carty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Carty, MD
Overview
Dr. Sally Carty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery3471 5th Ave Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0467
- 2 3601 5th Ave Ste 6B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0467
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Could not be more pleased with Dr. Carty's handling of my medical situation. I found Dr. Carty to be very thorough in everything she did prior, during and after my procedure. She was also very pleasant and she is obviously extremely skilled and knowledgeable in her field. I highly recommend Dr. Carty.
About Dr. Sally Carty, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477525327
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carty has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.