Dr. Sally Bullock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Bullock, MD
Overview
Dr. Sally Bullock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Dr. Bullock works at
Locations
-
1
CommuniCare Healthcare Centers10002 WESTOVER BLF, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullock?
Dr Bullock delivered my first son and was amazing! Very patient and listened to all of my needs. Staff at the office are lacking and often over book her.
About Dr. Sally Bullock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992930366
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullock works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.