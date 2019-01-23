Dr. Sally Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Booth, MD
Overview
Dr. Sally Booth, MD is a Dermatologist in Zionsville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Booth works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpointe Inc12050 N Michigan Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 848-2427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booth?
I have been a patient since the mid 1990's Obviously she has taken great care of me or I wouldn't still be going to her. She knows what she is doing and is very personable. Mercedes Kerezman
About Dr. Sally Booth, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669452884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth works at
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.