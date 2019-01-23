Overview

Dr. Sally Booth, MD is a Dermatologist in Zionsville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Booth works at The LiveLight Clinic in Zionsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.