Dr. Permar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sallie Permar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sallie Permar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sallie Permar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356531487
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Harvard Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Permar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
