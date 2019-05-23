See All Dermatologists in Danville, KY
Dr. Salli Slone, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salli Slone, MD is a Dermatologist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Slone works at SMITH SLONE & SALLIE MDS OFFICE in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Impetigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Smith Slone & Sallie Mds Office
    111 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 236-0916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salli Slone, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • 1083618326
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salli Slone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slone works at SMITH SLONE & SALLIE MDS OFFICE in Danville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Slone’s profile.

    Dr. Slone has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Impetigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Slone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
