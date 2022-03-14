See All Podiatrists in Johnson City, TN
Overview

Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Randolph works at Foot & Ankle Center in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center
    1303 Sunset Dr Ste 6, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 232-1771
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1447614136
    Education & Certifications

    • William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.
