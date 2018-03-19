Dr. Salina Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salina Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salina Green, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Women's Health - 10012 Kennerly10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 405, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green has been my doctor for years and I’ve always had a good experience and really liked her and her office. This year, she got me through my pregnancy and a traumatic delivery. I am so thankful she was my doctor, she saved my life and my baby’s and I will never go to another doctor ever again. She was so kind, knowledgeable, and knew exactly what to do to get me through every complication, she is truly the best.
About Dr. Salina Green, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508985953
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Mercy Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.