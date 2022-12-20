See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Salima Alwani, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (103)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Salima Alwani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They graduated from Dow Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens Hospital Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Alwani works at Alwani Medical Care in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alwani medical care
    7667 174th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 945-7150
    Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center Inc.
    11439 Sutphin Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 945-7150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Queens Hospital Center
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Overweight
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Muscle Spasm
Overweight
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Spasm
Overweight
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asthma Testing
Asthma-Related Cough
Asthmatic Bronchitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Holter Monitoring
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Smoking-Related Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Hospitality of staff and doctor is great. Easy to get appointments and wait time was not long
    — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Salima Alwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205910536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Queens Hosp Ctr Mt Sinai
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai At Queens Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College Karachi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salima Alwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alwani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Alwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.