Dr. Salim Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Rahman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Jared Neuroscience Center3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahman has done two surgeries on me. He did my herniated neck at C3/C4 and used titanium rod, plates and screws, in 2001. He also repaired lower back herniation, in 2015. Both surgeries a complete success! I am currently in need of another surgery, so back to Dr. Rahman I go! He is exceptionally thorough and he won’t do surgery if he doesn’t believe it will help you. His thoroughness has included Myelogram and alternative means of isolating the pain, ie, facet injections, rhizotomy (nerve ablation). I’m glad this doctor doesn’t rush right into cutting. The way I originally discovered Dr. Rahman was I asked all of my different doctors, “if you needed this surgery, who would you want to do it?” The answer, more than once, was Salim Rahman. If he’s good enough and trusted enough for my doctors to say they’d want him to do their surgery, then he’s more than good enough for me. Thank you Dr Rahman for being the open, honest, and caring doctor that you are.
About Dr. Salim Rahman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295782670
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
