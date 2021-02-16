See All Neurosurgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Salim Rahman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salim Rahman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Rahman works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jared Neuroscience Center
    3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 885-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Treatment frequency



Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 16, 2021
    Dr. Rahman has done two surgeries on me. He did my herniated neck at C3/C4 and used titanium rod, plates and screws, in 2001. He also repaired lower back herniation, in 2015. Both surgeries a complete success! I am currently in need of another surgery, so back to Dr. Rahman I go! He is exceptionally thorough and he won’t do surgery if he doesn’t believe it will help you. His thoroughness has included Myelogram and alternative means of isolating the pain, ie, facet injections, rhizotomy (nerve ablation). I’m glad this doctor doesn’t rush right into cutting. The way I originally discovered Dr. Rahman was I asked all of my different doctors, “if you needed this surgery, who would you want to do it?” The answer, more than once, was Salim Rahman. If he’s good enough and trusted enough for my doctors to say they’d want him to do their surgery, then he’s more than good enough for me. Thank you Dr Rahman for being the open, honest, and caring doctor that you are.
    L. Seastrom — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Salim Rahman, MD
    About Dr. Salim Rahman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295782670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salim Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahman works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rahman’s profile.

    Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

