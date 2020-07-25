Dr. Salim Mehio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salim Mehio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Mehio, MD is a Pulmonologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Mehio works at
Locations
-
1
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2969
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehio?
Thanks for your help. Amazing doctor !
About Dr. Salim Mehio, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1427043645
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- American University Of Beirut
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehio works at
Dr. Mehio has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehio.
