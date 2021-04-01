Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salim Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Salim Khoury, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
Salim A Khoury MD PC2932 172nd St, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 961-1863
-
2
Margaret Tietz Center for Nursing Care16411 CHAPIN PKWY, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 298-7800
-
3
Rogosin Auburndale3920 Utopia Pkwy, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (347) 783-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
Great
About Dr. Salim Khoury, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811963002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.