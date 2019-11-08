Overview

Dr. Salim Jaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Jaffer works at Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

