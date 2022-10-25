Dr. Salim Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salim Jabbour, MD
Dr. Salim Jabbour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas1705 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-0430
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Plano1701 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 291-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my life in 2011 in Medical City Plano Tx. I had a hole in my colon and he took out a piece and reconnected it with staples. He is a great surgeon.
About Dr. Salim Jabbour, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417921727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery

