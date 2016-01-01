Overview

Dr. Salim Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.