Dr. Salim Harianawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Harianawala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Jawahar Medical Foundation|Jmf Anasaheb Chudaman Patil and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4837Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salim Harianawala, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710183868
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital|Graduate Hospital Philadelphia|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Jawahar Medical Foundation|Jmf Anasaheb Chudaman Patil
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group
