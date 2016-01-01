Overview

Dr. Salim Harianawala, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Jawahar Medical Foundation|Jmf Anasaheb Chudaman Patil and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Harianawala works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.