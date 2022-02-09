Overview

Dr. Salim Hanna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Hannah Family Practice in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.