Dr. Salim Dahlvani, MD
Overview
Dr. Salim Dahlvani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Mcv/vcu|Vcu/McV
Dr. Dahlvani works at
Locations
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services13901 Coalfield Commons Pl Ste 102, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 430-6018
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salim Dahlvani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225004369
Education & Certifications
- Mcv/vcu|Vcu/McV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahlvani accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahlvani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahlvani works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahlvani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahlvani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.