Dr. Salim Cheriyan, MD

Urology
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Salim Cheriyan, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Cheriyan works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Partial Lung Collapse
Abdominal Pain
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Partial Lung Collapse
Abdominal Pain

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Dr. Salim Cheriyan, MD
About Dr. Salim Cheriyan, MD

  • Urology
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1265790554
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salim Cheriyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheriyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cheriyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cheriyan works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cheriyan’s profile.

Dr. Cheriyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheriyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheriyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheriyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

