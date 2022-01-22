Overview

Dr. Salim Bakali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Bakali works at Bakali Medical Associates in Fairfield Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.