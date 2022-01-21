Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salim Afridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salim Afridi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Afridi works at
Locations
1
Plant City Urology Associates Inc.207 N PLANT AVE, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 719-6920
2
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 660-6600
3
South Florida Baptist Hospital301 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 757-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had appointments scheduled for today. When arrived I called to let them know I was there. They said I didn't have a appointment, I am really upset I have cancer turmor which was removed by Dr Afridi. He is great to listen to you. But front office needs a clean up. I will be two weeks between my treatment should be weekly.
About Dr. Salim Afridi, MD
- Urology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1417938275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Urology
