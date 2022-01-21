See All Urologists in Plant City, FL
Dr. Salim Afridi, MD

Urology
3.1 (10)
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salim Afridi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Afridi works at SALIM K AFRIDI MD in Plant City, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plant City Urology Associates Inc.
    207 N PLANT AVE, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 719-6920
  2. 2
    Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple
    10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 660-6600
  3. 3
    South Florida Baptist Hospital
    301 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 757-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Had appointments scheduled for today. When arrived I called to let them know I was there. They said I didn't have a appointment, I am really upset I have cancer turmor which was removed by Dr Afridi. He is great to listen to you. But front office needs a clean up. I will be two weeks between my treatment should be weekly.
    Judy Richard — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Salim Afridi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417938275
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Afridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

