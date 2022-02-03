See All Ophthalmologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. Salil Shukla, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salil Shukla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Shukla works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centura Business Park
    1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
  2. 2
    East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Englewood
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Lafayette - West Medical Building
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Clinical Research Department
    255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  6. 6
    Parker - Lincoln Medical Center
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Cherry Creek Office
    55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 377-2020

Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Retinal Cysts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Floaters
Retinal Neovascularization
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Blurred Vision
Chorioretinitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy
Eye Disease
Eyelid Disorders
Flashes
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours
Intraocular Hemorrhage
Intraocular Melanoma
Macular Degeneration
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic
Macular Edema
Posterior Vitreous Detachment
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Detachment With Break
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Testing
Snowflake Vitreoretinal Degeneration
Uveitis
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Vitreoretinal Degeneration
Vitreous Detachment
Vitreous Diseases
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Did not realize I had a detachment ...saw another doctor in the practice ...was referred to Dr Shukla immediately...set up surgery first thing in am as Dr S was leaving for conference later that morning...Had wonderful care since
    Marisa — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Salil Shukla, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154595171
    • Vitreoretinal Foundation
    • New York Medical College
    • Yale University
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • Emory University
