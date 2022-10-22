Overview

Dr. Salil Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Patel works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.