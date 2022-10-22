See All Cardiologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Salil Patel, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Salil Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med

Dr. Patel works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville
    CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville
755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-0399
    CardioVascular Group - Johns Creek
    CardioVascular Group - Johns Creek
4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024
(770) 495-2442
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Cardioversion, Elective
Chest Pain
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Mitral Valve Disease
Obesity
Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 1
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Limb Pain
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinusitis
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Salil Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346236510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

