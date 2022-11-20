Overview

Dr. Salil Marfatia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Marfatia works at Marissa T Santos MD PC in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.