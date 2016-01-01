Overview

Dr. Salil Mangi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mangi works at South Texas Kidney Specialists in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.