Dr. Salil Mangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salil Mangi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salil Mangi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mangi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Kidney Specialists P.A.1901 S 1st St Ste 600, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-6136
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangi?
About Dr. Salil Mangi, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881693695
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangi works at
Dr. Mangi has seen patients for Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mangi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.