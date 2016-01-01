Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salil Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salil Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group6846 BUCKLEY RD, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 410-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Salil Gupta, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316041551
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Easton Hospital
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
