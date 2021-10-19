See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Salil Gulati, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Salil Gulati, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Gulati works at Liang Chiropractic in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bravo Dallas Wellness Center LLC
    4712 Dexter Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 343-9831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Dr Gulati, saved my life and my leg. I went into the e/r thinking I had an abscess on my leg, which turned out to be a flesh eating bacteria that I needed emergency surgery on. I ended up having 4 back to back surgeries and the recovery was long and hard but Dr Gulati was there every step of the way. Even at the hospital when it came time to clean the skin graft area, he insisted that he be the one to always do it because he didn't want anything to happen to the graft itself. Once I got out of the hospital he taught my daughter how to care for me and what to look for if something went wrong. His office staff is amazing and so is he!!!!! I'm so happy that he was my doctor because if it wasn't for him I might not even have a leg. I would highly recommend him!
    Angela Wilson — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Salil Gulati, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1477718658
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salil Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

