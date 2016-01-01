Overview

Dr. Salil Goorha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Goorha works at Muhammad Raza, MD in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.