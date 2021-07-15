Dr. Salil Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salil Doshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salil Doshi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
Dr. Doshi works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4180, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doshi?
The best explains everything I need to perfect THANKS YOU
About Dr. Salil Doshi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati
- 1760591903
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi works at
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Gujarati.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.