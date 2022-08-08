Dr. Saligrama Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saligrama Bhat, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Saligrama Bhat MD PA3410 Tamiami Trl Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4189
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
After multiple recurrences of diagnosed 'standard pneumonia' in Georgia, my mother was admitted in Florida after another downturn. Dr. Bhat was her pulmo consult doc and scheduled a bronch and culture right away (which had been asked for in Georgia by myself with an answer of 'no'). It was a rare gram negative bacteria that standard pneumonia protocol would never had cured. I am extremely thankful to Dr. Bhat and we have continued to follow-up with him for my mother's chronic condition.
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
